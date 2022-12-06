Hanzus: Lions OC Ben Johnson deserves more credit than he's gotten in 2022 season
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus says that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deserves more credit than he's gotten in the 2022 NFL regular season.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus says that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deserves more credit than he's gotten in the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Eagles will be without a veteran defensive end for at least the next four games. By Dave Zangaro
Michigan State football running back Jarek Broussard announced his decision to bypass one more season with the Spartans to enter the NFL draft.
LAS VEGAS (AP) The last time the Raiders played at home, they lost to an Indianapolis Colts team playing for an interim coach and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr emotionally criticized some unnamed teammates for not completely buying in. Carr had no trouble smiling Sunday following the Raiders' 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The suddenly hot Raiders (5-7) are 3-0 since Carr's teary news conference.
Eagles and Vikings are the only NFL teams to win six straight games this season, a feat Detroit Lions likely will need to match to make playoffs
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer enters transfer portal after two seasons with the program. He was a five-star coming out of high school.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Brock Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. The numbers didn't look half-bad. The video told a different story. (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Later today, we’ll know whether former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is claimed on waivers and, if so, where he’ll go. We looked at a bunch of possibilities earlier today. Currently, the rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Mayfield will end up with the Rams. Thanks to a 3-9 record, the Rams are [more]
Watkins shared the news with an edit on Twitter.
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. All teams have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a waivers claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. It’s five games, at a total financial investment of $1.349 million. There are three categories of teams that could be interested. One, teams that would want him [more]
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Bill Belichick paid a visit to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who played under Belichick with the Patriots during the 2008 season, after New England's Thanksgiving loss to Minnesota.