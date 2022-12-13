Hanzus: Jaguars have a legit chance of taking AFC South title from Titans
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bills didn’t hold a full practice on Tuesday, but they handed in an estimated participation report because they have a game against the Dolphins on Saturday night. It shows that linebacker Matt Milano (knee), right guard Ryan Bates (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips would not have participated in a regular practice session. Milano [more]
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told what he thinks the Jaguars should do to beat the Cowboys.
Evan Engram gambled on himself when he signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville in March. The Jaguars wanted a longer contract with the former New York Giants tight end.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
“Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports. You have to have contingency plans,” head coach Arthur Smith said.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Kyler Murray left Monday night's game on a cart, taking what little interest was left in this Cardinals season with him.
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Trent Williams explained why Brock Purdy's success comes from his background and previous coaching.
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
ESPN released its first 2023 mock draft as the NFL regular season starts to wind down, and the move they made for the Eagles is frankly absurd. By Adam Hermann
Former All-Pro punter and current analyst Pat McAfee couldn't help but rave about new Eagles punter Brett Kern this week. By Adam Hermann
Lane Kiffin shared an emotional statement following the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban comments on the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.