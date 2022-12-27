Hanzus explains why he has Texans up five spots to No. 27 in Power Rankings for Week 17
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus explains why he has the Houston Texans up five spots to No. 27 in his Week 17 NFL Power Rankings in the 2022 NFL regular season.
After Baker Mayfield acquired the No. 6 from Johnny Hekker and left it behind, "new" Panthers CB Josh Norman decided to grab it off the clearance rack.
The Steelers were down 10-3 going into the fourth quarter of last Saturday night’s game against the Raiders, but they wound up with a 13-10 win. The final points came on a throw from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to rookie wide receiver George Pickens to cap a 76-yard drive with just under a minute left [more]
Nick Foles will get a chance to rebound after throwing three interceptions in Week 16.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion have both called out Mac Jones.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
Here are the early updated AFC and NFC clinching scenarios around the NFL for Week 17
He's taking the potential head injury seriously.
Though the 49ers are playing their third-string quarterback, they’re still winning with Brock Purdy. San Francisco is on a seven-game winning streak, with the last three games started by Purdy. He also played the majority of snaps in the club’s 33-17 victory over Miami, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a fractured foot. Despite Purdy’s [more]
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
Could Sean Payton be the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, should the team fire Kliff Kingsbury? The speculation is intensifying.
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.