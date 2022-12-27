Hanzus explains why he has Packers ranked at No. 12 in Power Rankings for Week 16
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus explains why he has the Green Bay Packers ranked at No. 12 in Power Rankings for Week 16.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus explains why he has the Green Bay Packers ranked at No. 12 in Power Rankings for Week 16.
After Baker Mayfield acquired the No. 6 from Johnny Hekker and left it behind, "new" Panthers CB Josh Norman decided to grab it off the clearance rack.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this year with a concussion as well.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion have both called out Mac Jones.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
The decision of the Broncos to fire coach Nathaniel Hackett and to keep, at least for now, G.M. George Paton suggests that the Broncos indeed will try to rectify the Russell Wilson debacle. They really have no choice. The contract that Paton gave to Wilson in late August makes the cap consequences for cutting him [more]
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.
He's taking the potential head injury seriously.
Though the 49ers are playing their third-string quarterback, they’re still winning with Brock Purdy. San Francisco is on a seven-game winning streak, with the last three games started by Purdy. He also played the majority of snaps in the club’s 33-17 victory over Miami, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a fractured foot. Despite Purdy’s [more]
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
Last week we did a story about how Arizona State's football transfer class for 2023 was ranked No. 3 in the nation. A lot can change in a few days.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
Pressure will be high for Tua to play this week if he's deemed healthy. But concern about his long-term health could ultimately outweigh it.