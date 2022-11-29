Hanzus explains his most polarizing moves in Week 12 Power Rankings
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus explains his most polarizing moves in his Week 12 Power Rankings of teams in the 2022 NFL regular season.
From the Jaguars mascot's odd apparel to the 49ers' shutout, NBC Sports Bay Area names the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 12.
After a mandatory league meeting Tuesday, the Cardinals players are off until Monday.
The Green Bay Packers are waiving former first-round pick Johnathan Abram and with teams stocking up on depth, should the Philadelphia Eagles have interest?
Division winners in 2021 -- Green Bay the NFC's No. 1 seed, LA the eventual Super Bowl champions -- neither team is likely to reach postseason in 2022.
Mackenzie Salmon looks at some of the biggest risers and fallers in this week's USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings.
Despite some debate among pundits over the quality of their Week 12 win, the #Chiefs are still atop the NFL power rankings at either the No. 1 or No. 2 spot.
Aaron Rodgers is injured and this is pretty much a lost season for the Packers. Now is the time to see what they have in their young, highly drafted QB.
Both USMNT and Iran face elimination in today’s crucial World Cup game — here’s how to watch the match online for free
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.” Jackson sent this message to Hensley on [more]
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Christian Pulisic was injured scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Iran as the USMNT advanced to the World Cup's Round of 16.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. It's pretty simple for the U.S. If the Americans win, they're through to the Round of 16.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Here's a look at where the Buckeyes are projected to end up during bowl season.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared a great story of Nick Bosa's dedication to his craft as an elite pass rusher.
The win over Iran clinched the USMNT a Saturday date with the Netherlands, and ended an agonizing wait.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
Michigan State was fined $100,000 for its role in the tunnel incident in Ann Arbor last month. The “grown-ups,” Tom Izzo said, aren’t being blamed enough.
One day after he was hired, the Badgers new football coach addressed a variety of topics surrounding the team.