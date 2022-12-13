Hanzus explains Lions' seven-spot rise in Power Rankings for Week 15
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus explains why the Detroit Lions have a seven-spot jump in the Power Rankings for Week 15.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus explains why the Detroit Lions have a seven-spot jump in the Power Rankings for Week 15.
Packers rookie Romeo Doubs expects to play against the Rams after missing four games with an ankle injury
Raiders making moves at guard this week including signing Netane Muti off Broncos practice squad and cutting John Simpson
Power rankings: #Bills move in a few different directions after beating the #Jets:
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
Whether you believe the Yankees should keep Gleyber Torres or perhaps trade him to upgrade another roster area, the 26-year-old second baseman is probably the club’s best non-prospect chip for a potential deal this winter.
Lionel Messi is now just one win away from a World Cup trophy that's eluded him his whole career.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
The Lakers clearly want to trade for at least one forward who can light it up from downtown.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban comments on the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
Stephen Jackson tells the incredible story of a retired Michael Jordan stepping into a Charlotte Bobcats practice scrimmage and leading the second unit to a win over the starters.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Steph Curry explains who makes up his all-time starting five, including Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.
Day's name has been floated since Cameron Smith left the PGA Tour after winning The Open and became captain of the all-Australian team Punch.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
The Argentines beat Croatia 3-0 in yet another cauldron of noise, and lifted Messi, their captain and catalyst and icon, to within 90 minutes of the trophy he has longed for.