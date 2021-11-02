Hanzus: Bengals are still a 'playoff team' despite loss to Jets
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus says Cincinnati Bengals are still a 'playoff team' despite loss to New York Jets. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Colts running back Marlon Mack said early this season that he and the team mutually agreed that a trade would be a good idea. But with less than an hour before the NFL trade deadline, it hasn’t happened. Instead, Colts coach Frank Reich said today, the team anticipates Mack being in Indianapolis for the rest [more]
Rapper 21 Savage will finally see justice for the murder of his younger brother: The man charged with his death […] The post Man who killed 21 Savage’s brother gets 10 years in prison appeared first on TheGrio.
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
Jaylon Smith‘s stint with the Packers didn’t last long. Smith is being released by the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Packers signed Smith less than a month ago after he was released by the Cowboys. The party line out of Dallas at the time was that the Cowboys were concerned about the large [more]
Will the Patriots make a move before the NFL trade deadline? Here are the latest trade rumors involving potential targets like cornerback Kyle Fuller and wide receiver Allen Robinson.
As the NFL trade deadline approaches, here's some reporting on what type of player the Patriots are looking to add.
Keenan Allen had strong words for the Patriots defense following the Chargers loss.
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said. According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has 17 catches on 34 targets for 232 yards and two carries for 14 yards without a touchdown this season.
Between the Jon Gruden email fiasco and an unexpected London win over the Dolphins, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s fitness to coach in the NFL became a back-burner topic. On Sunday, a decision he made raises questions about his fitness to coach at any level. Trailing 24-0 with just under two minutes to play, the Jaguars [more]
Adrian Peterson is back and squarely on the fantasy football waiver wire radar going into Week 9.
Here's what the refs had to say about the brutal call.
Sean McVay spoke about the Rams making a move at wide receiver given the team's recent lack of depth at the position.
A look at nine RBs the Titans could target in a trade, and some others available in free agency.
The Vikings are giving nepotism a bad name. Sunday night, during their 20-16 loss to Dallas, the Vikings looked like they were holding an internship tryout for inexperienced coaches. This is Mike Zimmer's fault. He set this mess in motion. If Sunday's game was the game that will ultimately cost Zimmer his job, the fingerprints at the crime scene will look awfully familiar. Zimmer followed a ...
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
The 49ers got some help in the pass rush department trading for former Texan Charles Omenihu.
Raiders no longer the favorites to win AFC West
Aaron Donald seems to love the Rams' addition of Von Miller, reacting with a perfect GIF.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.