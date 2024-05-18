Hanson boys edge Ethan to win Pre-Region 4B golf tournament

May 17—MITCHELL — A competitive day at Lakeview Golf Course among area boys and girls' golf teams yielded close contests throughout in the final tune-up before the region tournament.

The Hanson boys golf team was victorious in the Pre-Region 4B tournament on Friday, winning the team competition with a score of 239, edging Ethan (240) by one stroke. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (244) finished in third, with Bon Homme (251) and Gregory (255) completing the top-five. The top-three scorers per team counted towards the final standings for the team scores.

Individually, the Rustlers swept the top positions, as Aiden Riggs took home the title with a round of 1-over 73, finishing two strokes clear of teammate Rylan Gerlach. MVP's Trysten Eide fired a round of 76 en route to a third-place finish, while Hanson's AJ Wilber shot a 77 to finish fourth. Hanson's Ben Wilber and Gregory's Trey Murray had rounds of 79 to finish in a tie for fifth.

On the girls side, Burke and Platte-Geddes each finished with scores of 294, coming in 12 strokes ahead of Corsica-Stickney (306). Scotland/Menno placed in fourth with a team score of 317, followed by Ethan (325) in fifth.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian's Abigail Svatos won the girls' individual competition, carding an 86 across Lakeview's par-72 layout. Burke's Calli Davis was the runner-up, finishing a stroke behind Svatos with a round of 87. Avon's McKenna Kocmich shot a 91 to take home third place, P-G's Mallory Gant was fourth with a 92, and Scotland/Menno's Evie Foss posted a round of 93 to finish fifth.

The Region 4B golf tournament takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell with the top finishes advancing to the Class B state golf tournament.