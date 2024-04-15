Hanson baseball cruises at home over McCook on high school diamond

Apr. 14—ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — A big four-run first inning and six more runs in the fifth frame powered Hanson to a home victory in a high school baseball matinee on Sunday over McCook 12-2 in five innings.

For the Bulldogs, Jayce Slaba, A.J. Wilber and Weston Kayser each had two RBIs, with a 3-for-3 day at the plate for Brayden Bahumuller and two runs scored. Tyler Sanderson scored three times and had two hits, with two hits each from Esten Schlimgen, Ben Wilber and Carter Popp in the victory. Hanson's Ben Wilber was the winning pitcher with five innings pitched, five hits and two runs allowed with five strikeouts.

For McCook, Trystan Traupel had two hits and drove in a run, while Shea Klinkhammer also drove in a run. Traupel was the losing pitcher of record, throwing three innings with six hits and four runs allowed and two strikeouts. Carter Randall and Klinkhammer also threw in relief for McCook.

Hanson (2-1) plays at Scotland/Menno on Monday in Menno. McCook (1-1) plays next at Tri-Valley on April 21.