Hansi Flick wants to turn a Barcelona star into his ‘new Jamal Musiala’

New Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has big plans in store for one specific member of the midfield ranks at the club.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Pedri as being the player in question.

Flick is understood to be a firm believer in the talents boasted by Spanish international, ready to essentially build his XI around the 21-year-old.

Not only that, but the German tactician already has a specific role in mind for Pedri, too.

Planning to employ a new-look 4-2-3-1 formation in Catalunya’s capital, Flick envisions his engine room starlet occupying the most advanced position in his midfield three.

That is, the link between his two deep-lying pivots, and the frontline.

Sport suggest that Flick views Pedri as boasting many of the same characteristics as Jamal Musiala, a player whom the 59-year-old introduced to the first-team ranks during his time in charge of Bayern Munich.

And the tactician is hopeful of a similarly explosive impact, in the case of Pedri being afforded the freedom to express himself creatively in a more attack-minded role.

