Hansi Flick wants to test Mika Faye in new Barcelona role

Hansi Flick wants to test Mika Faye in new Barcelona role

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is keen to test young defender Mikayil Faye out in a new position ahead of next season.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital.

The name of stopper Faye has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines at Barcelona over the course of recent days.

This comes amid mounting speculation, pointing towards a summer Blaugrana exit for the Senegalese.

Amid intense interest in his services on the part of Portuguese giants Porto, a Barca outfit in desperate need of fresh funds are understood to be giving serious consideration to a sale.

🔵⚪️🐉 €15m to Barcelona and important contract for the player, this is FC Porto formal proposal for Mikayil Faye – planning for him as key player for their project.



Barça will discuss a buy back clause in next meeting and deal really depends on club's decision now. pic.twitter.com/b7uLUte1l5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2024

As alluded to above, however, if the latest word to have surfaced on Friday evening is anything to go by, any such deal looks unlikely to be given the green light by the incoming Hansi Flick just yet.

As per the aforementioned MD, this comes with the German tactician eager to test Faye at full-back in pre-season:

‘Hansi Flick wants to see the now Senegalese international in action, considered as an option for the first team’s left-back due to his power, strength and range.’

Conor Laird | GSFN