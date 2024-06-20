Hansi Flick wants to sign a new backup goalkeeper at Barcelona – report

In a major development, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants to sign a new backup goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

However, it is not seen as a top priority by the Catalan club’s management at this point, with the focus being on signing a new winger and a central midfielder first and foremost.

A new goalkeeper on the horizon?

As per the report, Hansi Flick knows first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen very well, having worked with him when he was in charge of the German national team.

But the same cannot be said of the options available to him as a second-choice goalkeeper, be it Inaki Pea or the academy goalkeepers such as Ander Astralaga and Diego Kochen.

As such, it is one of the areas of the squad that will be reshuffled sooner or later over the summer, although for the moment the priority is in other areas.

Inaki Pena’s spot under threat? (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

At the moment, the priorities set by Flick and the sporting management are left winger and holding midfielder.

Other operations that Flick considers necessary are not ruled out, but they will be carried out as the market progresses, above all conditioned by the departures that take place and by the revenue generated by the transfers.

In addition, Flick wants to have first-hand knowledge of the entire group of players with whom he can work. He doesn’t know either Pena or the goalkeepers of the reserve team.

Therefore, although he considers it essential to have at least two goalkeepers he trusts, he wants to avoid making decisions that could be traumatic without having all the knowledge.

Once the decision is made to go for a second goalkeeper, Flick is clear about what the objective will be. For the moment, however, the signing is on standby, waiting for the priorities to be fulfilled and for the market and the club’s situation to evolve.