Hansi Flick wants a new number two for Barcelona goalkeeper

There is a belief at FC Barcelona that the current team is not sufficiently equipped. While their rivals continue to arm themselves with dangerous reinforcements, Barça remain limited. However, despite their restraints, FC Barcelona hope to ensure that they improve their squad.

To do so, decisions have to be made keeping in mind the demands of the new Barcelona head coach. Hansi Flick is now in charge, having succeeded Xavi Hernandez, and the former Bayern Munich coach has his own ideas about what positions the team should target.

While it is already heavily reported that the coach wants to have a new pivot and left-winger in the team, there are other demands too. Even beyond his request of a new fullback if possible, Hansi Flick has now asked for the signing of a new player in an entirely different position.

As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to recruit a new goalkeeper if possible. He wants to have a trusted secondary choice behind the current captain and number one between the sticks, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and he currently does not have too much in mind for the existing second-in-command and the other alternatives.

Neither Inaki Pena nor the other youth goalkeepers are convincing enough for Flick, and the German coach would prefer going to the market and purchasing another goalkeeper altogether. Unfortunately, he is aware that Barcelona will first look to solve the other positional dilemmas before they can even make a move for a new goalkeeper.

Interestingly, the last time Barcelona won the treble in 2015, both the first and second-choice keepers were considered to be of elite quality. Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and German arrival Ter Stegen played their individual part across the various competitions that Barça played in that season, helping the club succeed across all said competitions.