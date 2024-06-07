Hansi Flick wants to ‘close the door’ on Barcelona staff from dressing room

An insight into the measures which new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is ready to take to ensure the privacy and togetherness of his squad has this week been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Cat Radio, and points towards Flick preparing to take matters into his own hands upon taking up the reins in Catalunya’s capital this summer.

The German is known to place serious importance on the aspect of togetherness amongst the players whom he watches over.

A sense of camaraderie is crucial when building not only a new project, but one which will require a complete shift in approach both on and off the pitch.

Against the background of recent dressing room leaks at Barcelona, Flick, as a result, is ready to ‘close the door’ on outside sources in his side’s dressing room.

The 59-year-old, it is understood, intends to make as much a private area, reserved for he, his players, and coaching staff.

Not only that, but, on the training ground, only Deco will be granted permission to attend on a regular basis, a further effort to keep all new discussions fully confidential.

📢 Reservat i exclusiu



Hansi Flick vol tancar la porta del vestidor del Barça i evitar que, Deco a banda, altres càrrecs segueixin habitualment els entrenaments



Al capítol d'aquesta setmana del podcast de @CatalunyaRadio sobre el Barça, amb @laiatudel https://t.co/es7nQdYCfg pic.twitter.com/jtfU7bYbiv — El club de la mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) June 6, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN