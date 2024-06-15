Hansi Flick wants 17-year-old Barcelona starlet in pre-season with the senior team

It is still early days in Hansi Flick’s tenure as the new manager of FC Barcelona, with the German recently visiting the club offices to hold meetings and get a closer look at the facilities.

The initial impressions from both sides are understood to be very positive as Flick met with Deco and heads of other departments at the club while also taking a look at Barcelona Atletic’s training sessions.

There had been some concerns about whether the 59-year-old would continue giving opportunities to youngsters from La Masia, like Xavi used to. But Flick attending the reserve team training session is seen as a step in the right direction.

It opens the door for youngsters like Marc Bernal, Mika Faye, Marc Casado, and Unai Hernandez to potentially get a shot in the first-team pre-season camp.

Noah Darvich also likely to do pre-season with first team

Now, BILD reports that Hansi Flick wants fellow German Noah Darvich to take part in the pre-season with the Barcelona first-team setup.

The pre-season is likely to begin in the second or third week of July, and Flick will be without a number of his senior players who are away on international duty for the Euros and Copa America.

Noah Darvich set for pre-season with first team. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images for DFB)

As such, youngsters are likely to get an opportunity in the early parts of the pre-season, irrespective of whether they fly to the USA for the preparatory friendly matches.

And, it is claimed that Darvich is one of the players who will do pre-season under Flick.

The 17-year-old is a player that the new manager knows from watching his progress with the German national youth teams.

Darvich growing after a slow start

Darvich signed for Barcelona from VfB Stuttgart last summer and even though his adaptation took some time, he is making good progress.

The youngster is an attacking midfielder by trade and has had to adapt to a new position and the style of play at Barça, but has slowly won the trust of Rafa Marquez.

In his first year in Catalonia, the 17-year-old attacking midfielder made 21 appearances for Barcelona Atletic, scoring one goal and setting up two more.

The teenage prodigy also featured four times in the UEFA Youth League, scoring two goals.