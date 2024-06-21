Hansi Flick Urges Barcelona to Prioritize Signing Manchester United and PSG Target

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is coming off winning the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal with the 23-year-old being an integral member of the squad. As a result, the versatile player is drawing interest from various European clubs.

Over the past few weeks, various reports have indicated which clubs are keen on the 23-year-old standout. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are among the teams reportedly eyeing the player for a possible move.

However, Barcelona want to hit the accelerator button to ensure they land the Dutchman this summer. According to Catalunya Ràdio, new manager Hansi Flick has requested Barcelona to sign Frimpong as a priority.

Moreover, the information reveals that the player can leave Bayer Leverkusen for a sum between €40 million and €50 million.

🚨 Hansi Flick has made Jeremie Frimpong a priority signing for Barcelona this summer! The player can leave Bayer Leverkusen for €40/50M. (Source: @CatalunyaRadio) pic.twitter.com/1SpF8zU8UU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 20, 2024

In an interview with ESPN, Frimpong mentioned that all the reports are just rumors and that anyone can start them.

“It’s just rumors,” Frimpong said. “I don’t read rumors! Rumors are just rumors, anyone can say anything.”

Frimpong played 47 matches across all competitions for the Bundesliga winners this past 2023–24 season, scoring 14 goals while registering 12 assists.