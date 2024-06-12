Hansi Flick transfer target spotted in Barcelona

The latest social media activity on the part of an alleged transfer target earmarked by new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has piqued attentions on Wednesday evening.

This player in question? Angelo Stiller.

The name of midfielder Stiller has of course taken its place front and centre in the media headlines in Catalunya’s capital across the week to date.

This comes after word was forthcoming that the 23-year-old, fresh off a stellar campaign in Germany with Stuttgart, had made his way firmly onto the radar of the aforementioned Barcelona.

Amid their ongoing search for reinforcements at the base of midfield, Stiller’s profile is understood to have been put to the Blaugrana brass by new boss Hansi Flick.

All of a Barca persuasion, in turn, will no doubt be interested to hear that, on Wednesday, the German was actually in Catalunya.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Stiller unveiled a photo of himself at the Club de Golf Terramar, in Sitges.

This could, of course, come as little more than a coincidence, but, as of yet, it cannot be ruled out that the midfielder is in Barcelona to discuss a potential transfer with Deco and the Blaugrana hierarchy.

Conor Laird | GSFN