Hansi Flick ‘thinking about’ keeping Barcelona star in Xavi’s favoured role

A fresh insight into the plans of new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick for Andreas Christensen has today been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and reveals that, despite previous reports to the contrary, Christensen continuing in midfield next season has not been ruled out.

The Dane, of course, was pushed forward from his usual role at the heart of defence into the ‘pivot’ spot by Xavi in 2023/24.

And, all told, the move proved a success, with Christensen having added some much-needed solidity to Barca’s engine room setup.

With the Blaugrana having identified the base of midfield as their priority area of reinforcement with a view to the summer, it had in turn been widely claimed that the former Chelsea star was in line to slot back into defence.

However, as much is in fact yet to be clarified.

As per MD:

‘Xavi was clear that Christensen could act as a midfielder or in the double pivot and the club sees it as feasible, especially because there is overbooking in central defence.’

The same idea has in turn been put to Hansi Flick, with Barcelona’s new boss, it is understood, ‘thinking about it’.

Conor Laird | GSFN