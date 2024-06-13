Hansi Flick takes a look at Barcelona youngsters in reserve team training

Having arrived at FC Barcelona earlier this week, new manager Hansi Flick is wasting no time in getting to work on planning the squad for the next season.

The 59-year-old German tactician has been holding meetings with sporting director Deco to discuss the Catalans’ transfer plans for the summer over the past few days.

At the same time, he is also getting acquainted with different departments related to the first-team setup at the club.

Flick watches Barcelona Atletic in training

Continuing in that vein, Hansi Flick attended the training session of the Barcelona Atletic players earlier today.

Indeed, Barça posted a video of the first-team manager watching on from the sidelines along with Deco and Bojan Krkic as players of Rafa Marquez’s reserve team trained ahead of their promotion playoff final against Cordoba.

Hansi Flick no s'ha volgut perdre el nostre entrenament d'avui 💪 pic.twitter.com/lp3O39mZPp — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) June 13, 2024

One of the main objectives for Flick as manager of Barcelona is to continue the tradition of providing youngsters from the academy a chance, much like Xavi did in his tenure.

As such, it is important for the German tactician to familiarise himself with the youth and reserve players, which he has been doing even before his appointment as manager.

Flick got to take a closer look at players like Hector Fort, who made his senior debut last season, as well as Marc Casado, who is likely to have a greater role in the first-team setup next term.

Players like Mikayil Faye and Marc Bernal, who are also knocking on the senior team doors, were also present in the session that Flick watched today.