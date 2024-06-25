Hansi Flick sent personal messages to Barcelona’s Euro 2024 stars

New Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick sent individual messages to each and every member of his squad currently representing their nations at Euro 2024.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have this week provided an insight into Flick’s early efforts to build a bond with his players.

A whole host of the Blaugrana’s leading stars are of course currently in the thick of things at the European Championships.

Already boasting spots in the knockout rounds of the tournament are the likes of Pedri, Lamine Yamal, İlkay Gündoğan and Marc-André ter Stegen.

And this quartet, and more, were the recipients of well wishes from their new head coach at club level, prior to the Euros getting underway.

As per Sport:

‘Flick sent a brief and formal WhatsApp message to each of the Barça players who are playing in the Euro Cup.’

The German has since spent his vacation time keeping a close eye on the endeavours of his players, too, from his home on the island of Formentera.

Conor Laird | GSFN