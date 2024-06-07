Hansi Flick sends message to Barcelona board as Bayern Munich return for Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has made crystal clear his feelings regarding the potential sale of Frenkie de Jong to the club’s board.

This comes amid fresh interest in the services of the Dutchman on the part of German giants Bayern Munich.

The Bayern brass, it is claimed, have returned to the table for De Jong, considering the 26-year-old the ideal addition to the engine room ranks of incoming manager Vincent Kompany.

FdJ has of course long been tipped for a Barcelona exit, as he continues to dig his heels in when it comes to altering his Blaugrana contract, set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Deco and co, as a result, are understood to be open to a sale, for the right price.

Boss Flick, however, is not…

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have provided an insight into the German’s reaction to former club Bayern’s fresh assault on his midfield star’s signature:

‘Hansi Flick is counting on the footballer and does not want him to leave the Barça discipline this summer. The new Barça coach would have already expressed his desire to have De Jong in his brand new sporting project.’

Conor Laird | GSFN