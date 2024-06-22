Hansi Flick sees €90m-rated Barcelona gem as the ‘most important addition’ for next season

In the season gone by, FC Barcelona were without one of their most important players, Gavi, for months together and his absence was certainly felt.

The 19-year-old La Masia gem suffered an ACL rupture back in November 2023 while playing for Spain against Georgia, which brought an early end to his season.

Gavi has been working hard on his recovery and has recently started doing some light training on the grass. But there is still a long way ahead for the Spanish international.

Flick sees Gavi’s return as crucial

As has already been reported, Gavi is unlikely to be available at least until mid-November as Barcelona do not wish to take any risks with his recovery given the complicated nature of his injury.

As such, new manager Hansi Flick will be unable to count on the 2022 Golden Boy winner for the first three months of the new season.

But, as per AS, the German tactician believes that Gavi will be like a new signing and the ‘most important addition’ to the squad for the next season when he eventually returns.

Flick understands that once he returns, Gavi will add quality, talent, energy, ambition, leadership and physicality to the team – all of which are crucial to the way the new manager wants to operate.

The manager is fully aware that he will be unable to count on the midfield prodigy for the first three months of the season.

And even if Gavi returns mid-November, it might take another month to find his rhythm and return to 100% both physically and mentally, having been inactive for almost a year.

But when he does return, Flick has no doubts that Gavi can be a crucial addition to his squad.