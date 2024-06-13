Hansi Flick runs the rule over Barcelona youngsters at Barca Atlètic training

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick made use of the opportunity to check in on the emerging crop of young talent at the club on Thursday.

As much came by way of a visit to the club’s training ground, for Barca Atlètic’s latest session.

Rafa Márquez’s troops are currently in the thick of preparations for their biggest outing of the campaign to date this weekend.

This comes in the form of the first leg of their promotion playoff finale meeting with Córdoba.

The Blaugrana’s young stars, in turn, are no doubt fully locked in at this moment in time, eager to secure a starting berth on Sunday night.

And the aforementioned Hansi Flick therefore thought it the perfect time to stop by for a visit…

After touching down in Catalunya’s capital earlier this week to begin squad planning for next season, Barcelona’s new headmaster has spent the days since familiarising himself with ongoings behind the scenes.

Expected to place a heavy emphasis on developing and introducing breakthrough talent to his first-team setup next season, Flick was spotted watching on intently from the sidelines, at Rafa Márquez’s latest training session:

هانزي فليك صباح اليوم 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/CP3mO1t0OE — FCB World (@forcabarca_ar) June 13, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN