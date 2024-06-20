Hansi Flick has ‘ruled out’ any Barcelona signings in one position

A fresh insight into the plans of incoming Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick for the summer transfer window has today been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and points towards Flick as having informed the Barcelona board that he does not see one particular area of his squad as being in need of reinforcement.

The spot in question? Left-back.

Recent weeks had seen it widely speculated that the Blaugrana could dip into the market for fresh blood on the left side of their backline.

As much comes amid Alejandro Balde’s long-term injury absence, and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the potential return of João Cancelo.

As per MD, though, boss Flick considers his squad as more than well-stocked at left-back:

‘After the meetings held to create the squad, the coach and Deco, the sports director, came to the conclusion that the priorities in recruiting players were in the midfield and on the wing.’

The conclusion has been reached that the returning Balde, backed by Álex Valle – fresh off an impressive loan spell with Levante – and Héctor Fort mean that left-back reinforcements are simply not required.

Conor Laird | GSFN