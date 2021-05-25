Hansi Flick to replace Joachim Low as Germany manager after Euro 2020

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

The German national team have confirmed that outgoing Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick will take over from Jogi Low at the end of Euro 2020.

Low took over the role from Jurgen Klinsmann - who he was assistant boss to - after the 2006 World Cup, with his own assistant for the first eight years being Flick himself.

But Low took the decision earlier this year to leave Germany after this summer’s competition, having led the nation to third place at the 2010 World Cup and then becoming champions four years later in Brazil. At the European Championships, Low has taken Germany to the semis the past two editions and the final in 2008, though has yet to win the tournament.

This will be his final opportunity - and then Flick will take over.

The 56-year-old comes into the job after two enormously successful seasons as head coach with Bayern Munich, where he won the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal in his first part-campaign and followed that up by retaining the league title this year.

Flick was named Uefa Men’s Coach of the Year for his exploits with the Bavarian club and his contract was due to expire in 2023, but opted to depart a year early.

He’ll next assume the mantle of guiding a talented, but recently floundering, group of players who head into Euro 2020 on the back of some uneven form.

Germany are in Group F along with Portugal, France and Hungary, with their most recent results having been decidedly mixed.

A heavy loss to Spain in the Nations League and a World Cup qualifier defeat to North Macedonia have left some questioning just how far they might go this summer. Their last 36 games across all competitions, including friendlies, since 2017 have yielded only 16 wins.

Low named his squad for Euro 2020 last week and recalled Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller, neither of whom have represented the national team since the 2018 World Cup.

