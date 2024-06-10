Hansi Flick recommends German midfielder to Barcelona Sporting Director Deco

Monday was the date set for new Barcelona manager Hansi Flick to sit down with Sporting Director Deco and get their ducks in a row in terms of their transfer plans for the summer. It is believed that Deco will have full authority to carry out the transfer window he wants to, but Flick has already suggest a player he would be keen on.

As per Sport, Flick has recommended Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller to the Blaugrana. The 23-year-old was a key part of an excellent Stuttgart season, which saw them finish second in the Bundesliga. Starting 31 of their 34 games, he was a key part of their engine room, operating as a deeper element alongside Atakan Karazor, notching one goal and five assists in the process.

🚨 Sergi Roberto is talking to other clubs. There's a 90% chance that he leaves. @MCTorresA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 10, 2024

Flick is aware of Stiller’s talents, having given him a debut in the Champions League while the pair were at Bayern Munich together, in 2020. He sees Stiller as an all-rounder in the middle of the park, and his price tag is estimated at €25m.

Having just moved from Hoffenheim last summer, and with a deal until 2027, Stuttgart may be keen to up the asking price, especially if the likes of Barcelona are interested. Stiller apppears to be more like Mikel Merino in terms of the characteristics he possesses, rather than Joshua Kimmich, another who has been heavily linked with Barcelona.