Hansi Flick prefers Joao Felix to fellow Barcelona attacker

Barcelona are set to begin drawing up their plans for the upcoming summer transfer window, which opens in Spain at the start of next month. One player whose future has already been decided is Joao Felix, as an attempt to re-sign him from Atletico Madrid will be made in the coming weeks.

New head coach Hansi Flick has been convinced to retain Felix’s services for another 12 months, and a deal should be completed without any complications, given that Atleti have no intention of keeping the Portuguese.

Flick has been convinced of Felix so much so that he prefers him to one of his current options for next season: Ferran Torres. Sport say that this is a strong indication that the latter could be sold this summer in order to raise funds for new signings.

Ferran started last season extremely well, before falling out of contention under previous manager Xavi Hernandez. He may be determined to succeed at Barcelona, but his chances of staying appear to be getting rather slim.