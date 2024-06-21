Hansi Flick plans to test Barcelona youngster in a makeshift role in pre-season

The future of Mikayil Faye has become a hot topic at Barcelona lately and the club have a decision to make as we near the start of the summer transfer window.

Faye has been closely courted by FC Porto, with the player himself reportedly keen on the idea of moving to Portugal.

Although Faye has not ruled out a prolonged stay in Barcelona, he will only consider staying if Barcelona guarantee him a role in the senior team next season.

Hansi Flick values Faye’s versatility

To that end, a recent report from Mundo Deportivo has offered a comprehensive update on how Hansi Flick perceives Mika Faye heading into the summer transfer window.

As per the report, the German tactician is quite curious about the Senegalese defender and wants to assess him properly in the coming pre-season campaign before taking a decision on his future.

Hansi Flick to closely assess Mika Faye this summer (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Flick is expected to kickstart Barcelona’s pre-season campaign on July 10. Until then, Barcelona would expect Faye to remain patient and wait for Flick’s assessment.

Mika Faye’s versatility to be a key factor

Flick, for his part, is aware of the fact that there is a dearth of a left-footed centre-back, especially with Inigo Martinez’s future up in the air.

The addition of Faye, to that end, could prove to be beneficial. In fact, Barcelona could possibly even employ the young defender in the left-back position, where Alejandro Balde appears to be the only option after Marcos Alonso’s exit.

Barcelona are also unsure about the continuity of Joao Cancelo, which could make Faye’s prolonged stay all the more important.

One thing is for sure – Barcelona will try their best to ensure Sunday’s game against Cordoba won’t be Faye’s last game for the club.

He will, nevertheless, play a key role this weekend as Barça Atletic as they look to secure a historic promotion to the second division.