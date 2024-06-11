Hansi Flick moves Barcelona start date forward

Newly-appointed Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has this week made crystal clear his eagerness to kickstart his adventure on the Blaugrana bench.

This comes amid confirmation that the German tactician has cut his summer break short, to begin work in Catalunya’s capital.

Flick for his part, of course put pen to paper on terms with Barcelona late last month.

From here, the former Bayern Munich boss soon departed the city which he will call home for the coming seasons, to enjoy a summer vacation.

Flick’s first day in charge on the training pitch, meanwhile, will not come for a full month from now, upon the return of the first batch of his squad.

The 59-year-old, though, evidently sees ample work to be done prior to as much.

As per a report from Diario Sport, Flick, as a result, touched back down in Barcelona on Monday, to link up with sporting director Deco.

The pair will now set about planning the squad to be at the disposal of the club’s new headmaster for next season, with decisions to be made on a whole host of players.

Conor Laird | GSFN