Hansi Flick to move Barcelona star back into preferred position

An insight into the plans of new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick for star defender Jules Koundé has on Thursday been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and points towards the former Sevilla star as being in line for an incoming change of role.

Stopper Koundé, for his part, of course continued to play a pivotal role for Barcelona across the recently-completed campaign.

After a difficult first half of the term at right-back, the Frenchman grew into the role in hugely impressive fashion, establishing himself as one of the Blaugrana’s most consistent performers over recent months.

In turn, it may come as something of a surprise to hear that boss Flick intends to shift Koundé away from his position out wide for the 2024/25 campaign.

As per the aforementioned MD, the 25-year-old himself is eager to return to his more natural spot in the centre of defence.

And Koundé’s new headmaster is fully supportive of such plans:

‘Hansi Flick is also in favor of seeing him in the center of defense,’ it is confirmed.

