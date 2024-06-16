Hansi Flick to monitor nine players closely during pre-season – report

Barcelona are gearing up for a crucial summer ahead as new coach Hansi Flick begins to assess the players he has under his wing.

The upcoming pre-season campaign, in particular, could be crucial for Flick, giving him the opportunity to carefully monitor not only the first-team stars but also the youth players who are ready to make an impact next season.

Flick closely monitoring nine individuals

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Flick is closely monitoring nine players, in particular. Each of them must impress the German tactician this summer, failing which their future at Camp Nou could be uncertain.

The list is led by Julian Araujo. Coming on the back of an impressive loan spell at Las Palmas, Araujo has a glorious opportunity to become a first-team member next season due to the dearth of right-backs at Barcelona.

Recent reports suggest Araujo, along with Eric Garcia, are two returning players Barcelona might look to retain heading into the new season.

Julian Araujo will be given the chance to prove himself (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Another fullback who will be monitored closely is Alex Valle. Following the departure of Marcos Alonso, there is space for accommodation in the left-back position.

Valle, to that end, has the opportunity to become a low-cost alternative for Alejandro Balde, especially if Barcelona fail to retain the services of Joao Cancelo.

Moving into midfield, Noah Darvich is a player who is of particular interest to Hansi Flick. It appears the new coach is desperately looking to incorporate the young German into the Barcelona setup next season.

Pablo Torre is also on the radar of Flick, after coming back from a loan spell at Girona. Torre wasn’t as impressive as Garcia, but the young midfielder will be given a chance to prove himself during pre-season.

Apart from Torre and Darvich, defensive midfielders like Oriol Romeu and Marc Casado will come into focus too.

Romeu has been widely linked with a return to Girona, but it seems Flick will be taking a final look at the veteran before making a decision on his future.

Casado, on the other hand, has the potential to become Barcelona’s in-house replacement for Sergio Busquets. But for that, the youngster must make a solid impact in the pre-season campaign.

Moving into attack, it seems Flick is willing to hand Ansu Fati a second chance. The Spaniard, once regarded as the future of Barcelona, is coming back from a disappointing loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Second chance for Ansu Fati? (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

But Fati still possesses undeniable talent and might flourish under a new manager, which is why Flick will be keeping a close eye on him this summer.

Two more players Flick will be keeping an eye on are Vitor Roque and Marc Guiu. Roque’s precarious situation at Barcelona has already been well-documented.

But the Brazilian will have a chance to prove himself in the pre-season campaign. However, Barcelona do tilt towards a loan move for the former Athletico Paranaense attacker.

As for Guiu, he is another player who may leave the club on loan, with Sevilla recently emerging as a potential suitor.

Flick, nonetheless, would like to have a closer look at the attacking prodigy, who will play a key role for Barça Atletico in the promotion playoff this week.