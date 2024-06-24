‘Hansi Flick likes him’ – Barcelona agree on La Masia graduate’s signing

Following an exceptional loan spell at RB Leipzig, Xavi Simons has become one of the hottest prospects in the transfer market.

A series of top clubs across Europe are interested in signing Simons in the coming summer. Barcelona, in particular, make an interesting case as Simons was formerly a member of the La Masia youth academy.

Even during Xavi’s reign at the club, Barça were keen on acquiring the services of the Dutch international in the coming summer. And it appears Barcelona’s outlook haven’t changed even under new coach Hansi Flick.

Hansi Flick approves Simons

Adrian Sanchez, a journalist close to Barcelona, has informed Barça Universal that Hansi Flick likes the idea of signing Xavi Simons this summer.

In fact, everyone at Barça agree the Dutchman could prove to be a good signing for the Catalans.

Hansi Flick likes the idea of signing Xavi Simons (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sanchez did, however, point out that the Blaugrana are set to face stiff competition from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs. One would imagine RB Leipzig would be keen on retaining his services after an excellent loan spell.

Simons is in no hurry

Despite a host of clubs interested in his services, Xavi Simons and his entourage are in no hurry to take a decision, Sanchez adds.

This is hardly surprising as the PSG starlet is currently in international action, representing the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Earlier reports have indicated that Simons will take a decision on his future only after the Euros. But one thing is for sure – the Dutchman is unlikely to continue at Paris Saint-Germain.

As for Barcelona, Flick’s approval could go a long way in encouraging Barça to at least push for a loan deal for the former La Masia graduate this summer.