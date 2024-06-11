Hansi Flick identifies two Barcelona stars as ‘untouchable’

An insight into the early plans of incoming Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick when it comes to squad planning moving forward has today been forthcoming.

Flick, for his part, this week touched back down in Catalunya’s capital, to kick his adventure as new Barcelona boss into full swing.

The German tactician has already opened discussions with Blaugrana sporting director Deco over the personnel situation at the club, viewed as something of a priority ahead of what is likely to be a busy summer at the Camp Nou.

And, amidst such discussions, Flick was quick to point towards two members of his attacking ranks as being completely off the table when it comes to outgoings.

The pair in question? Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona’s new headmaster is expected to make use of a 4-2-3-1 formation next season, one heavily dependent on wingers capable of beating their man, and a prolific focal point in attack.

And Flick, according to Diario Sport, sees as much in Lamine and Lewandowski, the latter of whom has of course seen his name take its place front and centre in the rumour mill of late.

Lewa, though, need not fret, with he and his young attacking partner-in-crime set to play a pivotal role in Catalunya in 2024/25.

Conor Laird | GSFN