Hansi Flick hopes to create a new fusion at Barcelona – report

New ideas are always welcome in football, and Barcelona need them now more than ever. Due to a lack of convincing results and drought in terms of titles, Barça aim to reignite their best version again. For this reason, and many other internal problems, Barcelona eventually even decided to part ways with Xavi Hernandez.

His replacement, an already official one, is German coach Hansi Flick. Formerly a coach at Bayern Munich, the 59-year-old arrives with his own concepts and virtues of a brand of attacking football that he hopes to implement within the system of Barcelona itself.

As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, this vision that he has for Barcelona sees him hope to put his original 4-2-3-1 to use in a cooperative way. By fusing a hybrid between Barça’s own traditional 4-3-3 with his former 4-3-2-1, he hopes to ensure that the club combines elements of his own with that of Barcelona.

With the use of an inverted midfield triangle, the manager will be hoping to use Pedri as his attacking midfielder right behind the striker. In this case, the striker is already a guarantee as Robert Lewandowski remains his first choice. A former scoring icon at Bayern Munich, both Flick and the Polish ace know each other quite well.

On either side of the striker and the attacking midfielder behind him, Lamine Yamal is guaranteed on the right while the left-sided forward is yet to be made a certainty. Behind them, however, Flick seems to have more certainty.

One of the two defensive midfielders, given that there is no new pivot arrival as of right now, is expected to be Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender-turned-midfielder, for now at least, could be Flick’s best bet as the defensive midfielder he needs as a safety net. Alongside him, the options are plenty as per MD.

From Gavi, to Frenkie De Jong, and even Ilkay Gundogan, all these players offer Flick valuable options to make use of. At the moment, it is being reported that the German coach is quite satisfied with the current FC Barcelona squad despite there still being a need for a few possible additions.

Lastly, when it comes to the team’s defensive soldiers, Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi are Flick’s primary bets. Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde, on the other hand, are the German coach’s primary choices for the fullback positions on either side of both Araujo and Cubarsi.