Hansi Flick greenlights Barcelona starlet’s stay at club after watching his videos

In a major update, MARCA reports that Barcelona new manager Hansi Flick has already made a decision on the future of returning loanee Alex Valle.

The 20-year-old La Masia academy graduate spent the last season away on loan at UD Levante in the second division and made a solid impression.

Earlier today, Barça director Deco met with the Spanish left-back’s agent to discuss his future and it appears that a decision has already been made.

Alex Valle will stay at Barcelona

As per the report, Flick has decided that Alex Valle will stay at Barcelona and act as the backup left-back for Alejandro Balde.

With Marcos Alonso departing at the end of his month when his contract expires, the Blaugrana are in need of a new player in the position.

Signing a low-cost player to reinforce the position was considered but Flick has now decided to stick with Valle and has given the green light for his continuity.

The new coach has already seen videos of the player from the previous season at Levante, where he was on loan. And he liked what he saw. However, he wants to see him live and that is why he will do the pre-season with the first team and will go on tour in the USA.

A final decision will be made after the team returns from the US, but everything seems to indicate that it will be a positive one, with Flick giving his approval.

What remains to be seen is the contractual situation of Valle, whose contract with Barcelona expires in June 2025.

It will be this summer when they will have to talk about his continuity as Barcelona will not take the risk of losing him for free after having played a season in the first team.