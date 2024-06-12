Hansi Flick gives green light to Barcelona forward’s continuity next season

With Hansi Flick now at the helm, FC Barcelona are in for many reforms and a period of restructuring.

The German manager will undoubtedly influence many of the Catalans’ decisions in the summer transfer window, some of which differ from the outlook of former manager Xavi Hernandez.

One of the major talking points in recent weeks has been the future of Joao Felix, whose loan spell is set to conclude this summer.

Flick approves Felix’s continuity

Now, according to SPORT, Flick has given his approval for Joao Felix to remain with the Catalan giants next season.

As per the information, the Portuguese player’s minimal involvement in the last few games of the season has baffled the German coach, who has been closely monitoring the team’s performance and views him as a pivotal player.

Hansi Flick approves Joao Felix’s continuity. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Joao Felix is speculated to have already had a conversation with the German coach about his future goals. Flick believes the winger needs frequent play time to keep his spark.

In the initial stages of last season, Felix proved his worth playing alongside Robert Lewandowski and Flick intends to revive their complementary partnership.

Another loan deal in the offing

Jorge Mendes, Joao Felix’s agent, now has to work to prolong his loan. Although Atletico Madrid are pressed for time, the Euros provide all parties with some temporary respite.

The Rojiblancos are in no mood to welcome back Felix due to the player’s strained relationship with the club.

In fact, Atletico Madrid feels that having Felix involved in any portion of their preseason would lead to needless issues, especially with Diego Simeone not wanting him around.

As such, Barcelona believes they have the upper hand since Joao Felix also wants to stay at Barça and will reject all other offers this summer. Once the club has returned to the 1:1 rule, an agreement is expected to follow.