Hansi Flick gives approval to Barcelona’s first summer signing – report

Earlier today, we reported that Barcelona have accelerated their efforts to sign RB Leipzig and Spain attacker Dani Olmo in the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana’s sporting director, Deco, held a meeting with the former La Masia trainee’s agent this past Tuesday wherein he conveyed the club’s utmost interest in signing the player.

Discussions regarding the transfer and the possible contract offer took place, knowing that Olmo would be more than happy to return to Barcelona.

Hansi Flick approves

Building on that, SPORT now reports that new Barcelona manager has also given his approval for the club to go ahead and sign Dani Olmo this summer.

The German tactician is understood to be delighted with the possibility of being able to incorporate the 26-year-old, who has a €60 million release clause.

Flick has no doubts about Olmo’s signing because he knows him perfectly after following his development with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

In addition, the Barça head coach also values the versatile forward’s knowledge on a tactical level, something that, together with the fact that he speaks German, would place him as a kind of extension of the manager on the pitch.

As such, if given an option between Olmo and his compatriot Nico Williams, another target for Barcelona to reinforce the left flank, the manager would prefer the former.

All in agreement

Given the manager’s trust, Deco, during the meeting with Olmo’s agent, informed him that the 26-year-old would have a very important role at Barcelona and that he would be a starter if he arrived.

Deco even told him that they value the RB Leipzig star’s versatility and that at the club, although they see him mainly playing on the left flank, they are convinced that he can also contribute a lot on the right or as an interior midfielder.

Hence, on a sporting level, there is no doubt that Olmo would fit in at Barcelona, neither on the part of the management nor on the part of the coach, who would be delighted to have a player of that calibre.