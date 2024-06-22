Hansi Flick faces dilemma over two young strikers amidst Chelsea, Bayern interest

Barcelona will have a few important decisions to make as we near the start of the summer transfer window.

Given the way Barça have put trust in young players, it indicates that Hansi Flick is ready to bet on several youth players, as part of his plan to rejig the squad.

To that end, Hansi Flick is facing a major dilemma over the future of two young forwards in the form of Vitor Roque and Marc Guiu.

No shortage of suitors

Both players are facing uncertain prospects in the first-team, with Roque, in particular, in contention to leave the club this summer.

The Brazilian appears to have no shortage of suitors either. A recent report from Gianluca Di Marzio suggests Fiorentina are in contact with the Barcelona forward over a potential move to Serie A in the coming summer.

Roque has also been linked with a move to several Spanish clubs. Barcelona, in fact, are reportedly favouring Roque to join a fellow Spanish club on a loan deal.

What’s in store for Vitor Roque this summer? (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Marc Guiu, on the other hand, was recently courted by Sevilla, with the club’s sporting director reportedly keen on signing him on a loan deal.

Fabrizio Romano now suggests that Bayern Munich and Chelsea, too, have joined the race to sign Marc Guiu in the coming summer.

Flick has a decision to make

Keeping that in mind, Hansi Flick will have a decision to make, whether or not to get rid of both these young forwards and bring in fresh revenue or retain their services.

Although Flick has the utmost faith in Robert Lewandowski, he must be mindful of the Pole’s age, coupled with Barcelona’s lack of alternatives.

That is where the likes of Guiu and Vitor Roque could come into the fray, with both capable of operating as a number nine.

While Roque’s performances at Barça have been quite unconvincing, he might just flourish under Flick’s tactical setup.

Guiu, meanwhile, is considered a rare talent by many as La Masia does not usually produce top-level strikers. A crucial awaits these two individuals.