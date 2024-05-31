Hansi Flick eyes Barcelona wonderkid for ‘Alphonso Davies’ role

Photo Courtesy: The Official website of FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is about more than simply just winning, this club aims for excellence. The Catalan club, despite its various difficulties, continues to strive towards being their best version possible. However, given the irregularities within Barcelona, it can be a truly daunting task.

One man who seems up for this task, however, is Hansi Flick. The German coach, formerly a sextuple-winning manager at Bayern Munich, has taken on the task of replacing Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona as he hopes to implement his own style of play and tactical incorporations.

From among the stars within the Barcelona squad, there are a few who specifically suit his style of play. One player who Hansi Flick really looks to in the hopes of recreating one of his most successful profiles at Bayern is Alejandro Balde, according to the latest information provided by Mundo Deportivo.

The electric fullback, a player who combines both physicality and speed, Balde offers a lot of flashiness on the wide flanks of the field. This profile, somewhat similar to the one of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich, allows Flick to think of a Barcelona where he can use the fullback effectively to implement his ultra-attacking philosophy.

Davies, under Flick’s leadership, enjoyed his best season at club level. Winning a sextuple, and during that same campaign managing to put out a tremendous display in the 8-2 victory over Barcelona, the Canadian fullback truly enjoyed the football that he got to play under the management of Hansi Flick.

Balde, expected to return from his injury for selection under Flick’s orders during the pre-season, will be looking to have a similar impact. It remains to be seen just how effective he is in recreating the impact that Davies had under Flick, but Barcelona may be in for an exciting journey with Hansi Flick and Alejandro Balde.