Hansi Flick’s era at Barcelona begins: Updates on next season plans

According to SPORT, Hansi Flick has officially started his tenure as the head coach of Barcelona.

Arriving in the city yesterday, the former Bayern Munich and German national team coach wasted no time and immediately met with Deco and the two have already developed a strong working relationship.

It must be noted that Flick’s belief in the current squad was a key factor in his hiring, especially after President Joan Laporta decided to part ways with Xavi, who had suggested that the team required many changes to improve.

Flick supports the continuity of most of the squad, agreeing that only a few adjustments are needed this season. These include acquiring a pivot, a left winger, and possibly a defensive reinforcement if necessary.

What was discussed between Flick and Deco?

During their initial meeting, Flick and Deco discussed several crucial topics, including the club’s ongoing restructuring of its physical preparation and player recovery departments.

This includes the addition of renowned physical trainers Pepe Conde and Rafael Maldonado to support Julio Tous and Raul Martinez.

Hansi Flick sat down with Deco to discuss several topics. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Flick, who arrived with three assistants, does not have a physical preparation expert on his team, which is why the club is investing in this area.

The conversation also covered the timeline for the team’s return to training, set for July 8 and 9, starting with medical check-ups.

Deco updated Flick on the injury statuses of players like Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and Frenkie de Jong. De Jong will miss the European Championship due to a right ankle injury, and Barça are coordinating his recovery during the vacation period.

Deco also briefed Flick on the schedules of international players participating in the Eurocup, Copa America, and the Olympics.

What about the pre-season friendlies?

The preseason calendar, which includes a tour of the US and friendlies against Manchester City, Real Madrid, and AC Milan, was also reviewed.

They also discussed the situations of players returning from loans and potential transfers, although no detailed decisions were made due to the uncertainty of Barça’s financial situation.

Flick will be in Barcelona until Friday to settle in and find a house with his wife. This new role is a significant step in Flick’s career, as he transitions from his successful tenure at Bayern Munich to leading one of the world’s most prominent football clubs.

Despite the club’s current economic and institutional challenges, Flick had been eagerly awaiting this opportunity, turning down more lucrative offers.

Player transfers were discussed too

Deco and Flick discussed futures of several players, including Sergi Roberto. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The immediate priority for Flick and Deco is to manage player departures, with 3-4 players expected to leave before the preseason starts.

They aim to resolve these matters quickly, so the coach does not have to work with players who are not in his plans.

Key players likely to be addressed include Clement Lenglet, who the club hopes to offload, and Ansu Fati, who wants to prove his worth in the preseason.

The future of Sergi Roberto is also uncertain as his contract is up, and the club may not be able to register him until August.

Flick is well aware of the club’s economic constraints and is focusing on retaining the core of his first-choice players. There is also an “overbooking” of centre-backs, with up to eight players in that position, meaning some will need to be moved.

Lastly, a significant focus for Flick is on physical preparation, which he sees as crucial. The final roster of physical trainers, led by Julio Tous, will be confirmed soon, and the club will bring in new physiotherapists to replace four outgoing ones.

Additionally, around four players from the reserve team will be promoted to the first team after the promotion playoffs, though they will have shorter vacations as a result.