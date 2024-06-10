Hansi Flick and Deco to agree on exits of two Barcelona youngsters

Barcelona Sporting Director and new manager Hansi Flick are set to meet today at the training ground in order to settle the club’s transfer plans for this summer. While there are a number of players and situations that are unresolved, at least two players should come out of those discussions clearer on their future.

Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest have known for some time that they are not part of Barcelona’s plans, but Sport say that left-back Alex Valle can add himself to that list. The 20-year-old left-back has spent this season on loan at Levante in Segunda, starting the majority of the time until February, when he lost his place under Felipe Minambres. With Xavi Hernandez there, Valle was set for a shot at the first-team in preseason this summer – he is not in Flick’s plans.

🚨 Barcelona count on Koundé for next season. Flick sees him for both the centre-back and the right-back position. Koundé is fine with either now, because he has adapted to playing as a full-back. @sergidejuan9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 10, 2024

Equally, the Catalan daily say that Flick must work out what will happen with Joao Felix, Vitor Roque and Marc Guiu. Of the latter two, one is likely to leave on loan this summer, with opportunities behind Robert Lewandowski at a premium.

When Roque’s future was cast into doubt, there were no shortage of clubs that expressed an interest in the Brazilian in La Liga and beyond. Meanwhile Sevilla have also reportedly enquired about Guiu in recent months, who has shown in his fleeting appearances a poacher’s instinct. Xavi did start Guiu ahead of Roque as recently as March, but it seems likely that the investment in the new arrival will weigh in his favour.