Hansi Flick decides to give German starlet at Barcelona a chance

FC Barcelona will be heading into the new season knowing their primary limitations. The Catalan club will do their best to recruit with their limited resources but they are aware of the shortcomings. Instead, Barcelona and new coach Hansi Flick will look to use the help of their youth players.

It has already been reported that Flick wants to count on the starlets of Barcelona Atletic moving forward. Many names have come up, and they continue to be highlighted as potential candidates to become members of the first team next season.

A name that has now been mentioned recently and is being highlighted as a candidate due to his direct connection with Hansi Flick is 17-year-old German wonderkid Noah Darvich. As per the latest findings of Sport Bild, Flick has already decided to make the 17-year-old midfielder a part of his pre-season preparations.

Formerly from Freiburg in Germany, the player has also represented his nation across various categories. It is through this representation, one that includes the fact that he was the captain of the Under-17 team that won the World Cup of the same category in 2023, that Hansi Flick knows the qualities of the player rather well.

During his recent visit to watch Barcelona Atletic train, the report claims the visit to have been the moment when the new Barça coach decided to include Noah Darvich in his preparations. He intends to make good use of him in the pre-season training and matches, and hopes that the player rises to the occasion.

In the past, it has been widely reported that the player has had issues in adapting to Barcelona. However, with Flick in charge now, there should be some level of familiarity that hopefully helps Darvich find his best version. Only after Flick is done with the player in the pre-season will his future find a proper resolution as well.