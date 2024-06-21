Hansi Flick counts on Barcelona youngster for pre-season amid Chelsea interest

Earlier today, Barcelona tied down prodigal academy talent Marc Casado to the club until 2028, making him the latest on the club’s long list of academy renewals in recent months.

One of the few players who remain to be offered continuity at this point is Marc Guiu, and the club have surprisingly made no serious effort to renew his deal yet.

In fact, his contract with Barcelona runs out next summer and he has a release clause of just €6 million.

It has sparked doubts over the youngster’s future at the club, but SPORT now reveal that the situation is not as grave as it appears outside.

Flick to give Guiu a run

As revealed by the outlet, Barcelona indeed wish for Guiu to stay in the first-team loop for next season. In fact, newly appointed manager Hansi Flick is counting on him for pre-season and a firm decision will only be taken thereafter.

Flick counts on Guiu amid Chelsea links. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

The teenager is in contact with Barcelona over a renewal as well, and although negotiations have not gone to pace so far, they could catch steam once pre-season begins.

As it stands, Guiu’s future appears to be governed by several factors including the situation of Vitor Roque and Barça Atletic’s possible promotion to the Segunda division.

Offers from the elite

Sevilla, for long, have been monitoring Guiu’s situation and even have him on their wishlist for this summer. As revealed earlier today, however, they are not alone in the race.

Guiu now appears to have offers from Bayern Munich and Chelsea in what comes as a massive development for his future.

Presented with the chance to play for an elite European club, the player could be tempted to consider a move away.

In any case, the starlet’s first priority is to succeed in Barcelona and a move away from his home will only be considered if pre-season does not go his way.