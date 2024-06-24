Hansi Flick could make 2-3 signings for Barcelona this summer – exclusive

In a week’s time, the summer transfer window of 2024 will be open and Barcelona will be in for a busy period during which quite a few departures and some incomings are expected.

Even though they have identified a multitude of targets, Barcelona are yet to make any moves as they await a return to the 1:1 rule while also waiting to learn their salary limit from La Liga.

Once the situation becomes clearer, the Catalans will start executing their plans led by sporting director Deco.

Two or three signings very likely

Given the economic situation, there are a lot of questions about the budget on which Barcelona will be operating this summer.

When asked about the same, Adrian Sanchez, a journalist close to the club, has exclusively told Barça Universal that the Blaugrana could be making 2-3 signings if everything goes according to plans.

“I don’t have a sure figure… I think, if all goes well, we could see between 2 and 3 signings,” Adrian Sanchez told Barça Universal.

Deco staring at a busy summer. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Who could arrive?

Heading into the transfer window, Hansi Flick and Deco have identified the main two positions that need to be fortified which are the defensive midfield and the left flank.

For the pivot midfield role, Barcelona are looking at Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich as a priority while Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) and Amadou Onana (Everton) are also targets.

As for the left-wing spot, Nico Williams of Athletic Club is seen as the No. 1 target, although Liverpool star Luis Diaz is also very high on the wishlist of the sporting staff.

Apart from that, there is also the possibility of signing a new right-back with Barcelona being heavily linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

It must also be noted that the club are working on retaining Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on loan, although there are no guarantees that the Portuguese duo will continue.