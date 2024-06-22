Hansi Flick compiles list of six players he will build Barcelona side around – open to offers for the rest

Barcelona are not in a position to be to selective in the transfer market, especially when it comes to offers that arrive for their players, with only a select few safe from a big offer. While Ronald Araujo, Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan all begin as central elements to the Blaugrana, they will consider offers for them.

According to Sport, there are six players that Hansi Flick has identified that he wants to build his side around, and the rest the club will listen to what comes their way. Five of them are youngsters, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal forming the core for the coming years in Flick’s mind.

Official: Marc Casadó has renewed his contract until 2028. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/OryNBvnQwg — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 21, 2024

While it is less surprising that high performers like Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Araujo or Raphinha are not on that list due to their value and/or age, perhaps it is significant that the likes of Alejandro Balde is not on that list, who clearly Barcelona consider to be a step below their other talents. Of course in each of these cases, Barcelona’s valuation may be very different to that of the market, which impacts any discussion of potential sales.