Hansi Flick comes to final decision on Vitor Roque’s Barcelona future

An update on the future of Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque has today come to the fore online.

And the news will no doubt bring a collective smile to the faces of Barcelona fans the world over.

This comes amid confirmation that the Brazilian international is set to stay put in Catalunya’s capital through the summer into next season.

Frontman Roque has of course been hotly tipped to move on over the coming months, just half a season on from his arrival in La Liga.

This comes after the 19-year-old struggled badly in his search for minutes under the watch of then-manager Xavi.

With the Spaniard having since departed, and Hansi Flick been introduced in his place, however, Roque’s prospects, all of a sudden, were afforded a boost.

And, on Wednesday, his place in Flick’s plans for 2024/25 has been confirmed.

As per a report from Diario Sport, the decision has been made – Barca’s new boss has informed the board that he is happy to have Roque under his watch for the year to come.

The youngster will continue to develop as a backup to veteran hitman Robert Lewandowski, with a view to his minutes ramping up as the campaign progresses.

