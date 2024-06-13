Hansi Flick has a clear intention to count on Barcelona duo amid exit links – report

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, both Hansi Flick and Deco are very clear about the futures of Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong. Despite the rumours suggesting otherwise, they want both players to stay at the club.

It is said that Barcelona do not want to entertain the idea of selling these players this summer, especially not for prices that are not extraordinarily high.

The main reason behind this is that neither Flick nor Deco want to weaken the team. Selling Araujo and De Jong would mean losing two highly skilled and well-integrated players, which would then force them to buy new ones at inflated prices.

Other clubs tend to demand a lot of money from Barça, especially when they know the club has funds available.

Flick has complete confidence in Araujo and de Jong

Reliable sources indicate that Flick has complete confidence in Araujo and de Jong.

The German coach sees them as crucial to his plans and believes they are part of a team that can perform much better than last season, provided they do not lose some of their best players.

Barcelona are in no mood to sell Araujo and de Jong. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

For Flick, a player like Araujo is incredibly important. His teams often play very aggressively, pressuring the opponent’s defence and forcing mistakes close to their goal, allowing them to capitalise quickly.

This aggressive style carries the risk of the opposing team counter-attacking with fast runs. In such situations, Araujo’s speed and defensive skills are invaluable.

Flick knows how to use de Jong

On the other hand, Flick is implementing a strategy that involves a double pivot in midfield, a role where de Jong can shine.

He can combine with another high-quality midfielder who is more focused on disrupting the opponent’s play, allowing De Jong to utilise his strengths.

Because of these reasons, both Flick and Deco are determined to keep Araujo and De Jong. Despite strong interest from big clubs, including interest from Saudi Arabia, who have made significant offers for Araujo, Barcelona are firm.