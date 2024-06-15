Hansi Flick chooses another Barcelona starlet for pre-season duty

New Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is ready to afford an opportunity to impress to another up-and-coming member of the club’s youth ranks.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Sport BILD, who point towards Noah Darvich as the player in question.

Darvich, for his part, is a 17-year-old midfielder, who has long been considered a potential star in the making.

Hansi Flick is well aware of the talents boasted by the former Freiburg talent, having kept a close eye on his development during his time at the helm of the German national team.

And, evidently, Darvich is held in high regard by his fellow countryman.

As per MD:

‘Hansi Flick is determined to incorporate the young German midfielder into the first-team dynamic in preseason.’

A whole host of youth team players are expected to be handed the chance to showcase their talents in pre-season at Barcelona this summer, amid hopes of finding the next Lamine Yamal or Pau Cubarsí.

And Darvich will be one, with the technically-gifted attack-minded midfielder no doubt eager to show his new boss exactly what he is capable of ahead of the 2024/25 campaign being kicked into gear.

