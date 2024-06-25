Hansi Flick’s take on Barcelona signing Jadon Sancho from Man United

An insight into the opinion of Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick when it comes to the talents possessed by Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has today been provided.

This, of course, comes fresh off renewed speculation linking wide-man Sancho with a move to Catalunya’s capital.

The England international, for his part, is a man in demand on the market once more this summer.

As much comes with Sancho having enjoyed a stellar 2nd half to the campaign, after linking back up with Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Dortmund, alongside Italian powerhouse Juventus, have since made clear that they have no intention of meeting Man United’s €60 million demands for their gifted winger.

With Sancho also having no place in the plans of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, though, it cannot be ruled out that a fresh loan could be in store for the 24-year-old this summer.

And, in the case of as much, one club to keep an eye on come in the form of the aforementioned Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are known to be on the lookout for reinforcements out wide with a view to next season.

And, as per a report from Diario Sport:

‘United offered Sancho to Barça about two months ago in a meeting between the clubs.’

The Red Devils are understood to have sought out a player exchange with Deco and his team of directors, which was swiftly rejected by the latter.

Sport, though, add that Hansi Flick is a long-term admirer of Sancho’s talents, and would be keen to have the Englishman at his disposl.

A joining of forces between the parties for the 2024/25 campaign, as a result, cannot be ruled out.

Conor Laird | GSFN