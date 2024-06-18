Hansi Flick’s assistant watches Barcelona defender in action at UEFA Euro 2024

Heiko Westermann, who has recently joined Hansi Flick’s coaching team at FC Barcelona, paid close attention to Jules Kounde’s performance during the match against Austria, claims a report from SPORT.

Kounde’s play was more than impressive, leaving a strong, positive impression on Westermann.

While the pre-season is still far away, Flick and his coaching team are already hard at work and they are observing players who are competing in the Euro Cup and the upcoming Copa America.

The Barça coaching staff is using these continental tournaments as an opportunity to watch several matches live. This approach helps them gather valuable information about the players who will be under their guidance starting in July.

On Monday, Westermann reportedly travelled to Dusseldorf to watch the Austria-France match in person. This match ended with a narrow 1-0 victory for Didier Deschamps’ team.

Kounde left a strong impression

During the match Kounde, who was used as a right-back, played the full 90 minutes, putting in an exceptional performance.

Jules Kounde put on a solid display for France against Austria. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Westermann, who speaks good Spanish due to his time at Betis, could see Kounde’s skills up close as the Frenchman showed strong defensive abilities, focusing more on his defensive duties rather than attacking.

He won several duels at the back and displayed a high level of intensity throughout the game. His performance was so convincing that even his teammate Antoine Griezmann praised him on social media afterwards.

In the second half, Kounde also had a chance in the opponent’s area, though he did not manage to finish it accurately.

Flick and team are keenly studying the players

In addition to the Austria-France match, Flick and his coaching staff plan to attend many other Euro Cup matches live. Their goal is to get a better understanding of their current players and possibly identify new talents for future signings.

By watching these matches, Flick and his team can gather insights into the players’ performances, strengths, and areas for improvement.

This detailed observation will then allow them to make informed decisions about the squad’s composition and strategies for the upcoming season.

Overall, the coaching staff’s proactive approach in monitoring the players during these international tournaments highlights their commitment to preparing thoroughly for the next season.

They are keen to understand their players better and ensure they are in the best possible shape when the preseason training begins. This also provides an excellent opportunity to spot potential new signings who could strengthen the team.